UP Ordinance Suspends Labour Laws: Reviving Economy at What Cost?

As states are browsing their options on how to restore the economy, the Uttar Pradesh government passed an ordinance scrapping all labour laws, save four, for the next three years to attract more investment in the state.

This ordinance, which comes in the middle of a workers crisis triggered by the pandemic, suspends all laws related to labour unions, work disputes, occupational safety, working conditions of labourers, laws pertaining to the health of workers, contract and migrant workers.

According to the government's statement, the decision was made in order to revive the economic activities in Uttar Pradesh that have been badly affected due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. But how will such an ordinance impact the workforce in a post-pandemic economy? Tune in to The Big Story!