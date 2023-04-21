ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast | UP's Anti Conversion Arrests: Is The Law Being Followed?

In this episode, my senior editor, Aditya Menon and I talk about some behind the scenes anecdotes.

Fatima Khan
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act was passed in November 2020. Since then, several people have been arrested for forceful conversions. 

But my investigation of various districts in UP has revealed a major loophole. Many of the FIRs and subsequent arrests in cases of forceful religious conversion go against the very law that they are based on.

In this episode of News and Views, my senior editor, Aditya Menon and I talk about some behind the scenes anecdotes, and the story behind this story. 

Tune in!

Exclusive | Many Anti-Conversion Arrests in UP Defy the Law They Are Based On

