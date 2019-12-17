The Long Hard Road to Convicting Ex-BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar of Rape

A Delhi trial court convicted on 16 December a former BJP MLA from Unnao’s Bangarmau, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, for the rape of a minor.

But the road to his conviction has been one ridden with hurdles, pain, and irreversible loss for the 19-year-old rape survivor. The case saw many ugly twists and turns and finally, Sengar is now staring at a potential life sentence.

Two years after Kuldeep Sengar raped the minor girl at his home in UP’s Unnao, a year and a half after her father died in judicial custody and she tried to set herself on fire in front of the UP CM’s office in protest…. six months after a speeding truck killed her aunts and left her, and her lawyer fighting for their lives…the 19-year-old rape survivor finally got justice…and Kuldeep Sengar was convicted of the crime.

How did the Unnao rape case go from the first allegations to Kuldeep Sengar’s conviction? We walk you through the story.