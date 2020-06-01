After more than two months of lockdown, India has now begun to unlock the restrictions and curbs. As announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the unlocking will be in three phases.Even as India is set to reopen, the number of coronavirus positive cases are ever on a rise. Recently India has risen up to the 7th spot from the 9th on the list of the 10 most affected countries with over 1.90 lakh cases.Delhi has over 10,000 active cases, Maharashtra over 36,000, Tamil Nadu over 9,000, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh around 3000 — but given that different states are facing different realities, all states have been empowered to take their own decisions based on their own assessments.So what do the MHA guidelines say and how are different states planning to go back to normalcy? Tune in to The Big Story! We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.