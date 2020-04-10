Massive Losses, Unpaid Wages: How Lockdown is Hitting MSMEs

Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Nitin Gadkari said there's a dual war at hand — the pandemic and the economic crisis.

While the government firefights the pandemic with lockdowns and sealing, the economy continues to be ravaged with impending threats of massive job losses and unemployment, especially in the MSME sector that accounts for the jobs of roughly 11 crore people.

In the government's own words, the MSMEs have taken a “big blow” in this pandemic.

But what steps have the government taken so far for the MSME sector? And what are their expectations so that the job losses can be minimalised? Tune in to The Big Story to find out.