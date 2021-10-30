Jashn-e-Raunaq: Celebration of Love, Life, and Truth
The theme of lustre, glow, and sparkle has been written extensively written about in Urdu poetry.
'Raunaq' means lustre or glow.
In this episode we understand what is 'raunaq' for poets and how some of the Urdu poetry has thrown light on theme like glow of anyone's presence, of truth, of love, and so on.
When 'raunaq' spreads in our lives through all of these things, it enhances the quality of life. But, when the same 'raunaq' is found on a certain food, why it is then considered considered bad for health. We talk about this, as well.
So, Tune in. And don't forget to leave a little 'raunaq' wherever you go.
