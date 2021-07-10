Understanding the Theme of 'Intoxication' Through 'Saaqi'
In this week's Urdunama, we explore the theme of intoxication by understanding the word 'Saaqi' through Urdu poetry.
Host, Producer and Audio Editor: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
The word 'Saaqi' meaning the bartender, or someone who serves alcohol, is often been used by poets in different ways.
For instance, in this ghazal by Jigar Moradabadi, the word 'Saaqi' is used to describe a leader or 'imam'.
ye hai mai-kada yahan rind hai yahan sab ka saaqi imaam hai
ye haram nahin hai ai shaiḳh ji yahan paarsai haraam hai
jo zara si pi ke behak gaya use mai-kade se nikal do
yahan tang-nazar ka guzar nahin, yahan ahl-e-zarf ka kaam hai
koi mast hai koi tishna-lab to kisi ke haath mein jaam hai
magar is pe koi kare bhi kya ye to mai-kade ka nizam hai
ye janaab-e-shaiḳh ka falsafa hai ajeeb saare jahaan se
jo vahaan piyo to halaal hai jo yahaan piyo to haraam hai
isi kayenaat mein ai 'Jiigar', koi inquilab uthega phir
ki buland ho ke bhi aadmi, abhi ḳhvaahishon ka ghulam hai
In this week's episode of Urdunama, we understand the theme of intoxication by exploring the oft-used word in Urdu poetry – 'Saaqi'.
Joining The Quint's Fabeha Syed on the podcast is renowned poet Azhar Iqbal.
Tune in.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.