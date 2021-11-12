Unravelling Over 500 Land Laws in India: Why Do We Have Them?
Land laws in India are a complicated set of rules that are usually not very easy to comprehend. However, there is an ardent need to understand and be aware of these laws and rules as they govern the property that we own, rent, buy, or sell.
In this episode, we speak with Dr. Namita Wahi and Nitin Sethi to understand these laws and the relationship between them and how they impact our life on an everyday basis, including in the context of the ongoing climate crisis.
In this episode, we also discuss the upcoming MILL (Mapping Indian Land Laws) database by the Land Rights Initiative which is a repository of land-related legislations in India and how it can help people from all sectors to understand the laws that govern the property around them.
Dr. Wahi is the Founding Director of the Land Rights Initiative, a pioneering initiative in the land policy space. She is a Fellow at the Centre for Policy Research in New Delhi, Global Fellow at the Centre on Law and Social Transformation, University of Bergen and Visiting Professor at National Law School, Bangalore.
Nitin Sethi is a journalist and a partner and editorial advisor at Land Conflict Watch. He is also a member of The Reporters' Collective and the Media Lead at the National Foundation for India. He has written, reported, and investigated for two decades on the intersections of India's political economy, natural resources, environment, climate change, economy, public finance, and development.
