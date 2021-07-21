'Red Colour Ke Jootey': When a Pair of Shoes is Your Only Wish
Tune in to listen to a story about a boy who sees in a new pair of shoes his entire world.
What is the biggest thing you can wish for in life? There is no end to what the heart desires. But it's a lot different for a kid who is caught in a whirlwind of life's troubles. For him, all of the world's problems seem nothing before something that is the world to him – a new pair of shoes.
The simple wish of having a new pair of shoes is what can provide him all the happiness and comfort.
'Red Colour ke Jootey' is the story of a kid who grew up before his time. Did he find the comfort he was longing for? Tune in to find out.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.