Triple Talaq | A look at the Law, The Women

The law against Triple Talaq or The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, was passed two years ago amid protests from the Opposition who blamed the government for targetting only the Muslim community. On 30 July 2019, this law was passed in the parliament with 99 votes in its favor.

Giving triple talaq would be a non-bailable and cognizable offense, meaning the police would not need a warrant for arrest. The victim will get the right to alimony and the magistrate will decide the issue.

This law criminalises the Islamic practice called 'Talaaq-e-biddat' that grants instant divorce when a husband utters the word 'talaq' three times to his wife.