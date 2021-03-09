DMK-Cong, AMMK-AIMIM In Awkward Huddle Over Alliance Talks
While the AIAMDK-BJP alliance appears to progress without any hiccups, the same cannot be said about DMK-Congress.
VK Sasikala’s sudden decision to step away from politics on 3 March seems to have had no visible impact on her nephew, TTV Dhinakaran, the leader for the AMMK, on 8 March announced a new ally in its folds -- Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Mr Dhinakaran stated that “nothing could stop him” and he is hoping to cause a dent in the AIADMK vote bank with the new AIMIM alliance.
While the ruling AIADMK has allied with the BJP and PMK and there seem to be no visible signs of a tussle in the partnership, the same cannot be said for the DMK and its strongest ally, the Indian National Congress.
Tough negotiations between the DMK and the Congress have been consistent since the seat-sharing talks began in late February 2021, with DMK not budging from their goal to contest in 180 out 234 seats.
According to media reports, the talks even escalated to the extent that TN Congress chief KS Alagiri broke down during a meeting of the party’s state executive committee because the DMK is not respecting the Congress party and its position in the state enough.
So in today’s episode, we will focus on the parties’ internal dynamics, campaign strategy, and what the road looks like ahead.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.