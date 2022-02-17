'Time We Tell Stories of Real Life Heroes': Dr Mallika Sarabhai on Rocket Boys
Tune in to this podcast, where Mallika Sarabhai shares the real story behind the newly released show Rocket Boys.
Dr Mallika Sarabhai, famed dancer and daughter of space scientist Vikram Sarabhai and legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, spoke to The Quint about the real stories behind the recently released show Rocket Boys, based on the lives of the Indian science pioneers Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.
In this special podcast, she talks about how Bhabha introduced her parents – Vikram and Mrinalini – to each other and also recounts the memories associated with her parents. She also shares anecdotes from her childhood and the day India launched its first rocket.
Reflecting on the influences of her parents, she talks about how they came to shape her own world view. She also gives a sneak peek into the upcoming season of the show, while describing the collaborative process that went into its making.
Tune in to the podcast to know more.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.