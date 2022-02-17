'Time We Tell Stories of Real Life Heroes': Dr Mallika Sarabhai on Rocket Boys

Dr Mallika Sarabhai, famed dancer and daughter of space scientist Vikram Sarabhai and legendary dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, spoke to The Quint about the real stories behind the recently released show Rocket Boys, based on the lives of the Indian science pioneers Homi Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai.

In this special podcast, she talks about how Bhabha introduced her parents – Vikram and Mrinalini – to each other and also recounts the memories associated with her parents. She also shares anecdotes from her childhood and the day India launched its first rocket.