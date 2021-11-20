ADVERTISEMENT

Shayari on 'Pollution': How Poets See 'Aaloodgi' From the Prism of Poetry

'Aaloodgi' aka pollution has caused distress to poets and painters alike. Tune in, as we explain this theme.

'Aaloodgi,' meaning pollution, is a huge concern– not just for the shayar, but for everyone. However, in poetry, pollution of any form stands for corruption, absence of a lover, a great discomfort, or any negative emotion.

In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how, and what kind of pollution has caused distress to poets like Amjad Islam Amjad and Anand Narayan Mulla, among others.

