The Essence of ‘Waqt’: It Flies, Stops, Changes, Heals and Is Priceless

Philosophers have always argued about time and have viewed it with different theories. Poets, on the other hand, have made time the essence of their work and worries.

When stuck in the past, it is the maazi that the poets live in their poetry. When hoping for a beautiful future, the poets are usually dreaming about the union or visaal with their beloved. But, the present is what makes the poets wonder about these two points of time.



In this episode of Urdunama, we try to explore the different effects of time that Urdu poetry plays with.



Tune in.