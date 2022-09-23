ADVERTISEMENT

'Do I Like It?' New Podcast Series From The Quint

On this show, we get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the simple question: Do I Like It?

The Quint
Published
Podcast
1 min read

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

Also Read

Podcast: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and the Crown’s ‘Badshaahat’ in Urdu Poetry

Podcast: Queen Elizabeth’s Death and the Crown’s ‘Badshaahat’ in Urdu Poetry

Have anything in mind that you would like us to review? Drop a mail to podcast@thequint.com.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Reviews   Tech Review   film reviews 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×