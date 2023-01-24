ADVERTISEMENT

The Quint's Podcasts Win Two Awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards 2023

The event was held in Andheri West, Mumbai

The Quint
Published
Podcast
2 min read

We are delighted to announce that The Quint's Podcast team won two awards at the India Audio Summit and Awards held on Tuesday, 24 January.

The Indian Television Dot Com Group organised the event to honor and reward the finest practices in the realm of audio.

The Quint's podcasts have been rewarded in the following categories:

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Most Popular Show - Arts & Entertainment

Urdunama was awarded the Most Popular Show in the Arts and Entertainment category.

Urdunama, hosted by Fabeha Syed is a weekly podcast about Urdu sharyari, where she talks about words that are popularly used in films and songs, yet leave us wondering what they actually mean and how poets interpret these words and ideas.

You can listen to Urdunama's latest episodes here.

  • 01/01
ADVERTISEMENT

1. Best Show Host - Fiction

Athar Rather won the award for the Best Show Host in Fiction category for his show Qisse Kahaaniyaan.

Qisse Kahaaniyan is a Quint original podcast with two seasons streaming on all audio platforms. Hosted by Athar Rather, also known as Alif, the show focuses on fictional stories about love, nostalgia, culture and politics.

You can listen to Qisse Kahaniyaan Seasons 1 & 2 here.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Podcast | Cinema Marte Dum Tak: Masterful, or Mysoginistic?

Podcast | Cinema Marte Dum Tak: Masterful, or Mysoginistic?
Also Read

Podcast | Sharad Yadav: The 'Mandal Messiah'; From Madhya Pradesh To Bihar

Podcast | Sharad Yadav: The 'Mandal Messiah'; From Madhya Pradesh To Bihar
Also Read

Podcast: Cervical Cancer Is Preventable, Why Do So Many Women Succumb to It?

Podcast: Cervical Cancer Is Preventable, Why Do So Many Women Succumb to It?

Check out more of our original podcasts like Do I Like It, Siyasat, and News and Views. Our podcasts are streaming on all audio platforms and on our YouTube channel.

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

Topics:  Awards   Podcast   Award 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×