ADVERTISEMENT

Dilip Kumar: Loss That Feels Personal as the Nation Mourns

Remembering Dilip Kumar and the institution that he epitomised, called Hindi cinema. 

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The monumental actor, the King of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning, 7 July, at the age of 98.

Born as Yusuf Sarwar Khan on 11 December 1922, Dilip Saab was known to have shaped Hindi cinema, which is the biggest cinema in the world. He belonged to the triumvirate along with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, who taught the leading men how to lead.


In this special episode of The Big Story podcast, where we pay homage to a legend whose passing away truly marks the end of an era for India.

Also Read

When Jaddanbai Praised Lata’s Urdu and ‘Yusuf Bhai’ Taunted Her

When Jaddanbai Praised Lata’s Urdu and ‘Yusuf Bhai’ Taunted Her

In this episode, we spoke to actor, Sharmila Tagore, film writer, Aseem Chhabra, and poet, Gulzar. Tune in as they remember the 'last emperor' of Hindi cinema, Dilip Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT