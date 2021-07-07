Dilip Kumar: Loss That Feels Personal as the Nation Mourns

The monumental actor, the King of Indian cinema, Dilip Kumar passed away on Wednesday morning, 7 July, at the age of 98.

Born as Yusuf Sarwar Khan on 11 December 1922, Dilip Saab was known to have shaped Hindi cinema, which is the biggest cinema in the world. He belonged to the triumvirate along with Raj Kapoor and Dev Anand, who taught the leading men how to lead.



In this special episode of The Big Story podcast, where we pay homage to a legend whose passing away truly marks the end of an era for India.