Podcast: Do I Like The Ghost?
In many ways, the film feels like a hybrid of two Tamil movies that released recently — Vikram and Beast.
I watched Ratchan, the Tamil dubbed version of Nagarjuna’s Telugu film The Ghost. In many ways, the film feels like a hybrid of two Tamil movies that released recently — Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast. The Ghost borrows some good and many bad moments from the two films.
But, in the end, Do I Like It?
Tune in to find out.
The Ghost is not completely an action thriller. It has this emotional family drama inside of it. It delves into corporate politics and it traces the journey of a rogue cop.Soundarya Athimuthu
Podcast: Do I Like Vikram Vedha?
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
Topics: The Ghost Akkineni Nagarjuna Podcast
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.