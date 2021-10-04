Why Did the UP Govt Prevent Opposition Leaders From Visiting Lakhimpur Kheri?

Meanwhile, the incident also kicked up a political storm with the UP Police stopping and detaining opposition party leaders like Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav from visiting the site.

The state government also prohibited Punjab and Chhattisgarh chief ministers from landing in Lucknow after both expressed that they want to pay a visit to the kin of the deceased farmers.

So what exactly happened in Lakhimpur Kheri which has warranted such a strong reaction from the UP government?

For today’s episode, we speak to Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor.