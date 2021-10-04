Why Did the UP Govt Prevent Opposition Leaders From Visiting Lakhimpur Kheri?
The farmers' protests in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district on 3 October took a grim turn as at least eight people were killed, including four farmers, after a vehicle part of a ministerial convoy allegedly ploughed through the crowd.
The vehicle, according to several media reports and farmer statements, was part of a convoy in which the Union minister of state Ajay Misra’s son, Ashish Misra, was part of and the SUV he was allegedly driving ran over three farmers.
In the horrific violence that followed the incident, four BJP workers – who were part of the minister’s convoy – were killed. The angry farmers also reportedly vandalised and set fire to the convoy vehicles.
Meanwhile, the incident also kicked up a political storm with the UP Police stopping and detaining opposition party leaders like Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav from visiting the site.
The state government also prohibited Punjab and Chhattisgarh chief ministers from landing in Lucknow after both expressed that they want to pay a visit to the kin of the deceased farmers.
So what exactly happened in Lakhimpur Kheri which has warranted such a strong reaction from the UP government?
For today’s episode, we speak to Aditya Menon, The Quint’s Political Editor.
