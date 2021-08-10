Climate Change: What Future Does the UN IPCC Report Predict for India?

Heatwaves, flash floods, incessant rains, deadly forest fires. Extreme climate change events seem to be grabbing headlines daily across the world and a new UN report has made it clear that some of these climate changes are irreversible.

Referred to as 'code red for humanity', the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change released a landmark report on 9 August which draws on more than 14,000 scientific studies. The report also comes just three months before the important climate summit in Glasgow known as COP26.

The report has scientifically projected how the climate will be impacted if carbon and greenhouse emissions are not reduced but underlining it all is a message for the biggest polluters that they need to reassess their climate policy.

And one polluter, India, cannot afford to ignore the findings of the IPCC report.