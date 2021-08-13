Caste Census: Politically Threatening or a Logistical Hurdle?

To make matters worse for the BJP in the run up to the Uttar Pradesh elections, NDA allies JD(U in Bihar), and Apna Dal in Uttar Pradesh, have demanded a caste based census as well.

So why is the Modi government hesitating to conduct a census exercise which may benefit the large number of government-backed national schemes that are aimed to benefit the OBCs? Is it politically threatening or is it a logistical hurdle?

To discuss the debate surrounding the caste census, for today’s episode, we spoke to political scientist and former professor at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, Sudha Pai.