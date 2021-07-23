What Raj Kundra's Arrest Tells Us About the Legality of Porn in India

Raj Kundra, a businessman who is married to Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, made headlines recently after he was arrested for allegedly being a 'key conspirator' in a case pertaining to pornographic films.

He has been accused of distributing adult films that were being shot in the country through an app called 'HotShots' but with his arrest, the case has also opened the Pandora's box of the porn industry itself.

The porn industry, which is a billion-dollar industry worldwide, has always existed in the Indian society. However, even though watching porn in private spaces isn’t deemed illegal by the Supreme Court, there have been attempts by the government to ban porn websites occasionally.