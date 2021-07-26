What Does Yediyurappa's Exit Signify for BJP's Presence in Karnataka?

Ending the month-long speculation of a change of guard in Karnataka, after a two-year stint as chief minister, BS Yediyurappa resigned from his post on 26 July.

In an event organised to celebrate the two years of his governance, Yediyurappa delivered an emotional speech and said that every moment in his political career has been an "agnipariksha."

This will be the fourth time that he has held office without being able to finish a term as CM. He was the CM for eight days in 2007, for three-and-a-half years from 2008-2011, and just three days in 2018.

Since his term began in 2019, the state has witnessed the disastrous floods which hit the Belagavi district, and the COVID pandemic, but there have also been complaints from BJP party leaders about his governance style.