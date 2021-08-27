Kabul Bombings: What Kind of Future is Afghanistan Headed Towards?

The twin suicide attacks in Kabul in the early hours of Friday, 27 August, has been marked as the deadliest day for US troops in Afghanistan in more than a decade. The bombings claimed the lives of at least 95 Afghan civilians, 13 US troops and injured dozens more.

The first attack was reported at Abbey Gate, which is one of the entrances to the Kabul airport and the other at Baron Hotel, which has served as a bunker for evacuees, diplomats and civilians before they head to the airport for boarding the evacuation flights.

The attack was claimed by the ISIL offshoot in Afghanistan, known as ISIS-K which reportedly singled out supporters and affiliates of the US Army. The group has been blamed for some of the worst attacks in the country since its formation in 2015.