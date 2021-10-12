Where Do Indo-China Relations Stand After the Failed Corp Commander Talks?

Seventeen months after the Galwan Valley stand-off, India-China relations have moved from a deadlock to now a breakdown as the 13th round of Corps Commanders talks failed to reach any agreement.

On 11 October, after India and China met at the Moldo border for the talks, both blamed each other for the failure to conclude the disputed Hot Springs area, and exchanged sharp words in their statements.

The Indian Army squarely blamed China in their statement, saying that “the Chinese side was not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals”. In response, China criticised India, saying that “instead of misjudging the situation, the Indian side should cherish the hard-won situation in China-India border areas.”