A Year After Galwan, Where Do India-China Relations Stand?

15 June 2020 will go down in history as the day when 20 Indian troops, including their commanding officer, died in clashes with People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers at Galwan Valley. Although both countries have had several standoffs over the years, these were the first casualties at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since 1975.

One year since the fatal clashes, there have been economic sanctions on Chinese companies in India and FDI from China, bans have been imposed on 59 Chinese-made apps in India, some of them being really popular apps like TikTok and PUBG.

There have also been 11 rounds of talks between the two sides, which have been unsuccessful to bring about complete disengagement.