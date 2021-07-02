How the Communist Party has Dominated China for 100 Years

China’s ruling Communist Party turned 100 on 1 July and its leader Xi Jinping made it clear in a defiant speech that the country will not be lectured by others.

Speaking from the balcony of Tiananmen Gate in Beijing, his speech was laden with symbols that catalysed the ruling parties march toward 'socialist modernisation' and 'nationalist rejuvenation'.

The Communist Party of China or the CPC, was founded in 1912 and has been in power since 1949, and enjoys authority over all aspects of life and freedom in the country.

It commands vast economic resources, influence over small debt-ridden countries, and a rapidly modernising military that has challenged not only India but also the West.

In a nutshell, the political party and the government are synonymous.