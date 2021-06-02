CBSE Class 12 Students on Cancelled Board Exams, Uncertain Future
The decision has been received well by schools and parents, given the pandemic, but a few fears have also set in.
Over 14 lakh CBSE students breathed a sigh of relief on 1 June, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that Class 12 Board exams have been canceled in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While on one hand, the announcement has been received well by parents and schools, given the safety concerns around the pandemic, a few fears have also set in.
First, regarding how students will be graded and second, how colleges will process admissions. Which prompts the question: Does this announcement help them or are they still feeling uncertain about their future?
In today’s episode, we speak to students to know what they think about the decision to scrap the Board exams. Apart from students, you will also hear from parents and several school principals on the issue, the marking scheme, and the way forward for college admissions.
