Podcast | The 'Tamasha' Must Go On: Are We Performing for the World?

Podcast | The ‘Tamasha’ Must Go On: Are We Performing for the World?

From Imtiaz Ali's storytelling to the nuances of human behavior, Fabeha guides us through the meanings of "tamasha".

Fabeha Syed
Join Fabeha Syed on this episode of Urdunama as we delve deep into the concept of "tamasha" or spectacle. From Imtiaz Ali's storytelling to the nuances of human behavior, Fabeha guides us through the many meanings of "tamasha".

It's not just about entertainment; it's about the myriad ways we perform for the world and even for ourselves, often forgetting our true essence.

Topics:  Tamasha   Imtiaz Ali   Urdu poetry 

3 months
12 months
12 months
