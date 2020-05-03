Remembering Talat Mahmood – King of Ghazal & Voice of Dilip Kumar
Vocals: Vikram Venkateswaran
Host, Writer and Sound Designer: Fabeha Syed
Editor: Shelly Walia
Music: Big Bang Fuzz
If it wasn't for Talat Mahmood's soulful voice, Dilip Kumar wouldn't have become the undisputed 'King of Tragedy'. From 'Arzoo', 'Tarana' to 'Sangdil', and 'Babul’, Talat Mahmood was the undisputed choice of directors as the voice of Dilip Kumar.
Also known as ‘Frank Sinatra of India’, Talat Mahmood rose to fame as the first heartthrob of ghazal lovers with his velvety voice, and ruled the Hindi film music industry in the 40s and 50s.
In this episode of Urdunama, we remember the first 'King of Ghazal' and the dashing actor who romanced actresses like Nutan, Suraiyya and Nadira. In a conversation with The Quint’s Fabeha Syed, journalist and Talat Mahmood's grandniece, Sahar Zaman, recalls what Madmood was like – as a grandfather, a singer, an actor and a shy boy from Lucknow.
Tune in!
