ADVERTISEMENT

How is 'Tahayyur' or Amazement, the Beginning of Wisdom?

Tune in to understand the meaning and different contexts in which 'Tahayyur' is used. 

Fabeha Syed
Published
Podcast
1 min read

Khabar-e-tahayyur-e-ishq is a ghazal by Siraj Aurangabadi, who writes about a state of bekhabari, meaning unawareness.

Khabar-e-tahayyur-e-ishq sun na junoo raha na pari rahi

Na to tu raha na to main raha jo rahi so be-ḳhabari rahi

The couplet describes bekhabari as oblivion or ignorance. This bekhabari is not that which is the result of not knowing something. This is about love, where everything ends, nothing remains. And this love is what the poet calls — news of love that amazes.

Also Read

A Poem Against ‘Jung’ by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

A Poem Against ‘Jung’ by Atal Bihari Vajpayee

In this episode of Urdunama, we discuss the meaning of 'Tahayyur' which is astonishment. We also try to understand what it is that amazes the poets that they commit themselves to poetry. Tune in.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT

Empower independent journalism.

Because the truth is worth it.

Select Amount:
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT