The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Rajasthan Trump Punjab to Stay in Playoffs Race

Rajasthan have had a messy May in this Indian T20 League which meant they needed a win on Friday night to stay alive in the tournament and they managed that, beating Punjab by 4 wickets in Dharamsala.

It was both teams’ last league stage match which means Punjab are out of the tournament and Rajasthan now move up to the fifth position in the points table. Their qualification hopes will depend very heavily on the result of RCB and Mumbai's games over the weekend as victory for either team will mean automatic elimination for Sanju Samson's team.

