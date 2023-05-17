ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Trump Punjab by 15 Runs

Delhi played, and Delhi won like they should have all season as David Warner’s men defeated Punjab Kings by 15 runs on Wednesday night in Dharamsala.

Delhi are already out of the running for a spot in the playoffs, but the defeat now means Punjab remain at the 8th position in the standings with 12 points and will not struggle to reach the knockouts with just one game left to go for them this season.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

