The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Green's Century Helps Mumbai Defeat Hyderabad

Mumbai needed to win to keep their playoff hopes on track and Rohit Sharma's men did just that on Sunday, in their final league stage match, beating Hyderabad by 8 wickets.

The win now takes Mumbai to fourth in the standings with only Bangalore now having a chance to overtake them, with Faf du Plessis's men playing the last league match of the season, tonight against Gujarat in Bengaluru.

At the Wankhede on Sunday afternoon, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first. Hyderabad’s openers thanked him for that call by scoring 140 runs together. Mayank Agarwal earning some redemption after a below par season, that saw him dropped and on the sidelines for most of this month, top-scored for the team with 83 off 46. 23-year-old Vivrant Sharma, batting for the first time this season, also defied the Mumbai bowlers to make 69. Akash Madhwal was the pick of Rohit's bowlers, finishing with 4/37 in his four overs.

In reply, Ishan Kishan got out in the third over but skipper Rohit Sharma rose to the occasion to score a solid 56 to provide Mumbai's chase the perfect foundation. Cameron Green though starred with the bat, scoring the fastest century of the season to get the team past the finish line in the penultimate over.

