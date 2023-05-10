ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai's Limitless SKY Takes Down Bangalore

The victory has boosted the team's net run rate that will come handy when teams fight for playoff berths.

So much to celebrate for Mumbai on Tuesday night. A 6 wicket victory over Bangalore at home that has helped them jump five spots in the points table to third, with 12 points.

The victory in front of their home fans also came with 21 balls to spare which has boosted the team's net run rate that will come handy in two week's time when teams fight for playoff berths.

The star of the night though was Mumbai's SKY who smashed a solid 35-ball 83 in the chase to get the team to within 8 runs of the victory after Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell scored half centuries to help Bangalore post 199/6.

Mumbai were in trouble at 52/2 in 5 overs with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan out, but Surya played a magical knock, and partnered with Nehal Wadhera help the team seal two vital points.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Kolkata Pull Off Last-Ball Win Over Punjab

