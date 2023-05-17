The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow Trump Mumbai in Last-Ball Thriller

Mohsin Khan bowled a solid final over, not allowing Mumbai to score the 11 they needed for a win, and Lucknow are now back strongly in contention for a spot in the playoffs of the 2023 season of the Indian T20 League.

Riding on Macus Stoinis' unbeaten 89, Lucknow posted 177/3 after being put into bat first by Rohit Sharma in Lucknow while Mumbai managed to score just 172/5 despite having Tim David and Cameron Green at the crease.

The win takes Lucknow to the third spot in the points table, with 15 points from 13 matches and just one more match left to go. Mumbai also have just the one league match left, against Hyderabad, as they are now placed fourth in the table with 14 points from 13 games.