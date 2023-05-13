ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow's Pooran & Mankad Stun Hyderabad

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a much-needed win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday

Mendra Dorjey Sahni
Published
Podcast
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Lucknow Super Giants pulled off a much-needed win over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Saturday evening with the help of a stunning match-winning innings from Nicolas Pooran, who batted at a strike rate of over 300, and was ably assisted by Prerak Mankad who scored a vital half century to help the team close out the 7 wicket win, with 4 balls to spare.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.

Also Read

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Surya Shines in Mumbai's Big Win Over Gujarat

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Surya Shines in Mumbai's Big Win Over Gujarat

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News