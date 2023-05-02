ADVERTISEMENT

The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Defend Season's Lowest Total

After electing to bat first, Faf du Plessis' team scored 126/9 but bowled KL Rahul's Lucknow out for 108.

Bangalore successfully defended the season's lowest total to move up to the fifth position in the league standings, with 10 points alongside 4 other teams.

After electing to bat first, Faf du Plessis' team scored 126/9 but bowled KL Rahul's Lucknow out for 108 to win the game by 18 runs.

A competitive match but Virat Kohli's on-field tussle with Gautam Gambhir after the game turned things sour for the teams.

