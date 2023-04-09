The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mayank and Rahul Help Hyderabad Win

Hyderabad have finally moved out of the bottom of the standings, with an 8 win over Punjab at home in Sunday's night fixture.

Aiden Markram won the toss and elected to chase, and Punjab’s innings was all about their captain Shikhar Dhawan who carried his bat to finish one run short of a century. Apart from him, only Sam Curran scored in double figures, making 22, as Punjab posted 143/9. Interestingly, their ninth wicket partnership between Shikhar and Mohit Rathee was also the team’s most productive with the pair taking Punjab from 88/9 in 15 overs to 143/9. Mayank Markande was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad, picking 4/15.

Hyderabad’s chase had early setbacks with opener Harry Brook and Mayank Agarwal back in the dressing room at 8.3 overs, with the team at 45/2. Rahul Tripathi though reconnected with his form from last season and led the attack, scoring an unbeaten 74, with his skipper Aiden Markram providing support at the other end.

In the end, the home team won the match by 8 wickets, with 17 balls to spare.

