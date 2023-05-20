The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Chennai Qualify for Playoffs in Style

MS Dhoni's Chennai are through to the playoffs in style, beating David Warner's Delhi by 77 runs in both teams' final league stage match of this season, on Saturday evening in Delhi.

The match was extremely one sided with Chennai posting 223/3 after the openers smashed 141 runs for the first wicket- Ruturaj Gaikwad made 79 and Devon Conway scored 87 as the team posted 146/9.

In reply, while David Warner continued his good form from the last few matches and scored 86 before getting caught off Pathirana, he had almost no support from the other. In the end, Delhi managed just 146/9 in their 20 overs, losing their last league match of the season.

This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.