The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Delhi Outplay Bangalore, Get Two Vital Points

Delhi’s campaign seems to be getting on track as they’ve beaten Bangalore by 7 wickets in Saturday’s night match in the capital to win their fourth match in the last five outings.
The 2 points from the clinical performance against Bangalore takes Delhi's tally to 8 points this season as they finally move up from the last position in the standings table, and are now ninth with eight points.
Bangalore elected to bat first and opener Virat Kohli scored a half century while Faf du Plessis made 45. Mahipal Lomror played a key innings, scoring 54 off 29 as the team posted 181/4. Delhi's all-rounder Mitch Marsh picked 2 wickets for 21, including the scalps of Faf and Glenn.
The chase was near-perfect. Phil Salt, opening with David Warner, added 60 for the first wicket before Warner fell on the first ball of the sixth over to Josh Hazlewood on 22. Salt though put up a solid performance, anchoring the chase to score 87 and by the time he got out, to Karn Sharma, just 11 more runs were needed with over 4 overs remaining.
