The T20 Podcast with Ayaz Memon: Bangalore Reign Supreme as Rajasthan Capitulate

Rajasthan’s batting order produced a collapse of gigantic proportions in match 60 of the Indian T20 League, in Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium. They suffered a 112-run defeat against Bangalore, and subsequently, have been demoted from their slot in the top four.
The visitors batted first and scored 171 runs, with skipper Faf du Plessis, and Aussie all-rounder, Glenn Maxwell scoring half-centuries. In response, Rajasthan were all out for only 59, as none barring Shimron Hetmyer could offer any resilience. Wayne Parnell starred with the ball for Bangalore, picking up three wickets.
Although Virat Kohli could only score 18 runs off 19 deliveries, Maxwell and du Plessis’ knocks, followed by an impressive cameo from Anuj Rawat, powered Bangalore to a challenging total.
The youngster from Delhi scored 29 runs in 11 deliveries, hitting three fours and a couple of sixes in the process.
Rajasthan’s batting display was nothing short of an absolute capitulation, with hardly any batter tackling Bangalore’s bowlers effectively. The top three combined to score only 4 runs, and whilst some slack can be cut for the promising Yashasvi Jaiswal, questions are bound to be raised about Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson’s shot selection.
From the team selection perspective, both of Bangalore’s decisions paid dividends, with Parnell and Michael Bracewell combining to pick up five wickets in six overs, while conceding only 26 runs.
This podcast series is brought to you in association with Lloyd.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)