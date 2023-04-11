The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Lucknow Pull Off Heist in Bangalore

After being put into bat first by KL Rahul, Bangalore’s innings was simple - it all just clicked. The top three batters all managed to score half centuries with Virat Kohli making 61 and Faf du Plessis staying unbeaten on 79. Most importantly for the team though Glenn Maxwell has hit form and scored 59. Mark Wood and Amit Mishra picked a wicket each as they posted 212/2.

Lucknow’s chase was handed a setback in the third delivery itself with their in-form batter Kyle Mayers getting out on a duck to Siraj. Deepak Hooda and danger-man Krunal Pandya weren't allowed to disturb the scoreline much as Wayne Parnell picked their wickets in the fourth over. Marcus Stoinis hit five sixes and six fours as he scored 65 but the real damage was done by Nicolas Pooran who smashed a 15-ball fifty.

From needing 122 from the last 10 overs, Lucknow then needed 42 off the last 5. But there had to be drama. Pooram got out in the 17th over with the team still needing 24 from 18 deliveries.

2 wickets fell in the last over and a Super Over also seemed likely but the last ball was a bye as Dinesh Karthik took a it too much time to collect the ball and Lucknow completed the 1 ball win.