ADVERTISEMENT
Podcast: Why Does India Need an Election Commissioner Like T N Seshan? |Siyasat
Who was the one who chose him as the Chief Election Commissioner? Why did Lalu Prasad Yadav and Seshan lock horns?
Supreme Court has said that India needs an Election Commissioner like T N Seshan. Who was the one who chose him as the Chief Election Commissioner? Why did Lalu Prasad Yadav and Seshan lock horns? I'll tell you all these stories in this podcast.
Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from podcast
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×