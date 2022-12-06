ADVERTISEMENT

Podcast: Why Does India Need an Election Commissioner Like T N Seshan? |Siyasat

Who was the one who chose him as the Chief Election Commissioner? Why did Lalu Prasad Yadav and Seshan lock horns?

Upendra Kumar
Podcast
Supreme Court has said that India needs an Election Commissioner like T N Seshan. Who was the one who chose him as the Chief Election Commissioner? Why did Lalu Prasad Yadav and Seshan lock horns? I'll tell you all these stories in this podcast.

