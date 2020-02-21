Do or Die — What the SC Order on AGR Dues Means for Telcos

The SC warned the telcos with contempt proceedings if they don't comply with its order and pay up. They were also particularly upset and angered over a desk officer writing a letter to concerned authorities asking that they shouldn't intimidate telcos for payment of their dues and to ensure that no coercive action is taken against them. "Is there no law left in the country..." that's what a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, S Abdul Nazeer and MR Shah said, on 14 February. The bench also issued contempt notice against the officer of Department of Telecommunications.

But how did the AGR dispute come down to this? And what are the repercussions of the Supreme Court order going to be on the telecom companies and the general economy? And what has the Centre done to salvage this fragile economic crisis? Tune in to The Big Story!