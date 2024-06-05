ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Podcast: Engineering, Radio Mirchi & Influencer Life (ft. Sukriti Chaturvedi)

No influencers were harmed in the making of this podcast!

Prateek Lidhoo
Published
Podcast
In this episode of our new mini-series 'Knock Knock, Who's There!', Prateek Lidhoo talks to Sukriti Chaturvedi, a content creator who is known for her relatable characters and short comedy videos.

Watch as she talks about her life as a Radio Jockey, and how she found a niche making comedy videos. She also talks about the pressures of being an influencer, and why she doesn't personally assiciate with that term.

Topics:  Comedy   stand-up comedy   Podcast 

