Sudarshan News Case: Need Self-Regulations Over Blanket Bans?

Where does freedom of speech end and hate speech begin? Does self-regulation of media need to be scrutinised and strengthened?

The ongoing Sudarshan News case, that is centred around its controversial 'UPSC Jihad' show, has been attracting a lot of media attention. This is no longer just about Suresh Chavhanke’s show, with the Supreme Court hearings on the matter also seeking more clarity on how to define hate speech, especially in mainstream media and how to regulate it without ending up with a dangerous censorship regime.