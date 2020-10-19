Stubble Burning Worsens Delhi Air Pollution, But Is There A Plan?

Delhi-NCR's air pollution levels are spiking again – going from poor to hazardous – as Punjab and Haryana record higher number of stubble burning incidents this season, so far, compared to the same period last year.

As of 19 October, different parts of the capital recorded pollution levels between 150-300, with the winds from the northwest bringing pollutants from farm fires and exacerbating the already poor air quality in the city. It's the same story year after year, but is there any plan to address it?