Born of the Humble Besan, the Desi Mysore Pak is an Ode to Sugar

For those unfamiliar with South Indian sweets, the Mysore Pak is a confection, a dessert that's made of gram flour, ghee and sugar. It has two variants.

The traditional method results in a cake, slab or square piece that is porous and hard. Clasp it too tightly in your fingers and it breaks apart. It is fragrant, thanks to the ghee, and the roasted gram flour. Take a bite, and you will feel it crumbling into tiny pieces and melting away. The texture is truly beautiful.

The more recent method results in a soft cake that is half golden and half brown. The moment you sink your teeth in, it melts onto the tongue and into the mouth. If made properly, it leaves hardly any residue in the mouth, allowing you to go for another slice. Wash it down with some coffee, after a bite of some savoury snack, and you're good to go!