Chettinad Cuisine: A Masterclass of Subtle Flavours

Chettinad cuisine is a genre by itself. I say genre because it's like a supermarket for the senses. Let me explain.

Consider this – Gujarati cuisine is on the sweeter end of the flavour spectrum. Andhra cuisine is typically high on red chilly heat, Bengali food is unmistakably laced with mustard and poppy, Tamil cuisine in general has a turmeric and dhania base. Kerala cuisine is all about the coconut.

Chettinad cuisine is too varied to be summarised with broad strokes. It's got recipes that would sit well in a desert in Rajasthan. But also, some of the finest versions of fish gravies and prawn curries. You could dedicate a complete section to its offal menu, like brain masala and stomach sambols or drool over the legendary pepper chicken and prawn gravy.

Yet, an elaborate vegetarian feast replete with baby potato fry will make the table groan. You'd think Chettinad cuisine is all about the hyper-local flavours, cooked in ancient, traditional methods. Until you taste the stodgy bread and butter putting, that's part of the 'Butler Cuisine' of the 'Chettinad Bangalas' aka bungalows.